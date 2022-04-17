James Gunn hints he will leave MCU after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

THERE’S no denying that James Gunn has had a massive influence upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), ever since he helmed Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 and pretty much set the tone for the superhero franchise in subsequent years.

Gunn is also one of the few directors who has straddled the both MCU and the DC Extended Universe, with blockbuster films in both. In addition to writing and directing Guardians and its sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Gunn served as an executive producer in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to supervise the scenes that included characters from the Guardians movies.

He also directed the well-received reboot of the DCEU’s The Suicide Squad, and even directed part of the spin-off TV series Peacemaker.

However, despite all those achievements, some fans are worried that the director may soon be seeking greener pastures with his future film projects.

Recently, a fan on Twitter asked Gunn what projects he would like to do if he were handed any Marvel character he wanted.

Gunn replied: “There are presently no characters at either Marvel or DC that I want to be working with right now that I am not.”

The rather curt reply made some fans question if this was Gunn’s way of saying that he had completed his ‘wish list’ of superhero projects in Hollywood, and would be moving on.

Gunn later followed up his tweet with one saying: “Yes and I acknowledge the wording of this tweet is linguistic Olympics.“ However, he refused to elaborate further.

At the very least, fans can still look forward to seeing what will no doubt be Gunn’s crowning achievement: the upcoming Vol. 3, which is currently in production and scheduled to hit theatres workwide in May 2023.

Gunn has previously stated that this will be the end of this version of the team as well as his involvement with it, but he also has one other Guardians project in the works coming out in advance: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Set to be released in December exclusively on Disney+, the special will introduce multiple MCU heroes, including one the director considers to be “one of the greatest MCU characters of all time.”