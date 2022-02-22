James Gunn releases Peacemaker blooper reel

JAMES GUNN has dropped a hilarious blooper reel in conjunction with the season finale of Peacemaker and the recently concluded President’s Day weekend. The director posted the nine-minute clip on Twitter along with a personal message to fans.

“Have a great President’s Day weekend. Here’s a gift from Team Peacemaker – the official #Peacemaker gag reel.”

As one can expect, the video is filled with a bunch of funny foul-mouthed humour, potty jokes and classic banter.

From John Cena to Danielle Brooks, the cast members can be seen messing up their lines, cracking up jokes and even bantering with each other.

Fans will sure have a great time watching the blooper clip. And from the looks of it, the actors sure had a fun time shooting the series.

The superhero sitcom is the first HBO Max series to centre around the main DC Extended Universe. In other words, Peacemaker follows the events after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Aquaman, and The Suicide Squad.

Primarily, the show focuses on the aftermath of The Suicide Squad, where Christopher Smith (Cena’s character) had just recovered from the caused injuries. But he is then forced to join the mysterious A.R.G.U.S. black ops squad to combat an alien invasion.

Since its airing last month, Peacemaker has been met with positive reviews from fans and critics alike. In fact, its finale became the most viewed episode of an HBO Max series to date. What’s more, the show is officially getting a second season!

Though no release dates have been confirmed, the request for renewal was granted. Gunn expressed his joy and appreciation to fans for making this possible.

“Thanks to Peter Safran, [John Cena], our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at [HBO Max] – and mostly all of you for watching!”