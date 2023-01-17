James Gunn says no new Superman for now

AMID swirling rumours, director James Gunn is clearing the air over who will star as DC’s Superman in future films.

Gunn, who took the reins of DC Studios as its new co-CEO in October along with producer Peter Safran, took to Twitter to address recent hearsay that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is slated to play the Man of Steel in the next Superman flick.

The filmmaker previously directed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and DC’s Suicide Squad. Gunn also created and oversaw the first season of DC’s Peacemaker as a showrunner.

“My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet,” Gunn tweeted on Friday, in response to a tweet in which a fan edited the young actor’s face onto the iconic superhero’s body.

“Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t,” Gunn continued. “We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them.”

Over the decades, the brawny and impervious superhero has been portrayed on screen by actors Kirk Alyn, George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Dean Cain, Tom Welling, Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin and, most recently, Henry Cavill.

Last month, Cavill announced that he won’t return as Superman after meeting with Gunn and Safran about the hero’s future. The actor’s announcement came just two months after he appeared in a cameo in Black Adam.

After taking over, Gunn and Safran have been working on a decade-long plan for films featuring DC’s superhero properties, with Gunn saying they’re focusing on “new” films and not “cancelled or past projects”.