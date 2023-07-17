Jamie Foxx reappears in public

THE actor has made his first public appearance since unexpectedly experiencing a medical complication in April, which led to him being admitted to the hospital for an extended period of time.

Recent footage released by TMZ shows Jamie Foxx on a boat on the Chicago River, and the singer and actor appear to be in good health. He even greeted cameramen and paparazzi with a peace sign. He was accompanied by a group of other guests during the outing.

Back in April, Jamie Foxx was hospitalised in Atlanta due to a “medical complication.” His daughter, Corinne Foxx, verified the situation, stating that he was already on the path to recovery thanks to prompt action and excellent care.

She expressed gratitude for the support and prayers from fans and requested privacy for the family during that time. Since then, details about his condition have been limited, but his daughter mentioned his recuperation and involvement in activities like playing pickleball in late May.

The recent footage of Foxx marks his first return to the public eye, indicating that he is on the path to recovery. Foxx himself released a personal statement, expressing gratitude to his fans for their love and assuring them that he is feeling blessed during his recovery.

During the time of his hospitalisation, Foxx was involved in the filming of the Netflix film Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz. He is also the host and executive producer of the Fox game show Beat Shazam, which premiered its sixth season in May with Nick Cannon stepping in as a guest host due to Foxx’s absence.

Additionally, Jamie and Corinne Foxx are going to be co-hosting a new music-themed game show called We Are Family, which is going to premiere on Fox in the year 2024.