Jamie Foxx reportedly in ‘stable’ condition

ACADEMY Award winner Jamie Foxx – who was admitted to the hospital last month for an unidentified medical issue – is continuing to recover in the hospital.

Prior to his hospitalisation, the 55-year-old actor was filming a scene for the Netflix film Back in Action with co-star Cameron Diaz in Atlanta, Georgia.

Natasha Blasick, who co-stars with Foxx in his directorial debut, 2019’s unreleased All-Star Weekend, said she’s been told he’s recovering.

“I was texting him, and just yesterday I talked to his friend, who’s like really in touch with him. I was, like, really freaking out [with] all of the news that he’s getting worse,“ Blasick, who said she’s been praying for Foxx, said late last week.

“So I was texting [his friend], and he’s like, ‘No, no, no, he’s recovering.’ So just hearing that he was recovering made me feel so much better.”

An unnamed “source in the actor’s circle” also told People magazine that, “Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now. [Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to [be discharged].”

The insider added the Django Unchained star’s is being advised to “keep his stress level down” when he is allowed to go home. They also said Foxx is keen to be released as being in the hospital is “the last place Jamie wants to be”.

Since news of his mysterious health issue became public, Foxx has received a flood of well wishes from fans, friends, and family.