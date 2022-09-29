Jamie Lee Curtis’ final Halloween showdown

UNIVERSAL Pictures has released a new, longer trailer for the upcoming slasher sequel Halloween Ends, which completes the franchise’s 40-plus-year cycle with the – allegedly – final showdown between Jamie Lee Curtis’ iconic horror character Laurie Strode and her tormentor, Michael Myers.

In the film, Laurie is determined to exact revenge on Michael for her daughter’s murder, and release the silent killer from “far more terrible” agony, even if it means her death.

“Maybe the only way he can die is if I die too,“ Laurie says in the trailer. “It all ends now.”

The film is set shortly after the conclusion of last year’s Halloween Kills: “It’s been four years since Michael Myers vanished without a trace,“ Laurie says.

The final trailer for the third instalment of director David Gordon Green’s sequel trilogy is filled with callbacks to previous instalments in the franchise, such as a shot of Laurie from the original film set back-to-back with a virtually identical shot from the forthcoming film.

In one of the final shots of the trailer, Laurie can be seen removing Michael’s mask with a knife, but Michael has become so much more than a mask-wearing serial killer over the past 44 years.

Will Patton, reprising his role as Officer Frank Hawkins, and Andi Matichak, reprising her role as Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson, along with James Jude Courtney, Kyle Richards, Omar Dorsey, Rohan Campbell, and Nick Castle, will join Curtis in the eagerly anticipated final showdown.

Halloween Ends hits theatres and will stream on Peacock on Oct 14.

Watch the trailer below: