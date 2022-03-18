Jamie Lee Curtis key in helping LaKeith Stanfield towards sobriety

ACTOR LaKeith Stanfield recently revealed in an interview how Jamie Lee Curtis was instrumental in helping him embrace sobriety and giving up both nicotine and alcohol.

Stanfield and Curtis first bonded in 2018 while filming the star-studded film Knives Out. He was taking a break to smoke when Curtis explained why he should put out his cigarette.

Curtis described her friendship with Stanfield to GQ: “I probably said something to the effect of ‘You’re a gorgeous, talented, smart, young father with huge opportunities ahead of you. Don’t f*** it up by dying of cancer that you can prevent.”

After the first confrontation during which both of them cried, Stanfield gave up his nicotine habit.

They grew closer after that and when a mutual friend told her that Stanfield was considering sobriety, Curtis immediately contacted him to express her support.

They stayed in touch as Stanfield continued acting and eventually went to rehab. Stanfield recalled one of their conversation where Curtis asked him how long he had been sober.