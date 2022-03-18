Jamie Lee Curtis key in helping LaKeith Stanfield towards sobriety

ACTOR LaKeith Stanfield recently revealed in an interview how Jamie Lee Curtis was instrumental in helping him embrace sobriety and giving up both nicotine and alcohol.
Stanfield and Curtis first bonded in 2018 while filming the star-studded film Knives Out. He was taking a break to smoke when Curtis explained why he should put out his cigarette.
Curtis described her friendship with Stanfield to GQ: “I probably said something to the effect of ‘You’re a gorgeous, talented, smart, young father with huge opportunities ahead of you. Don’t f*** it up by dying of cancer that you can prevent.”
After the first confrontation during which both of them cried, Stanfield gave up his nicotine habit.
They grew closer after that and when a mutual friend told her that Stanfield was considering sobriety, Curtis immediately contacted him to express her support.
They stayed in touch as Stanfield continued acting and eventually went to rehab. Stanfield recalled one of their conversation where Curtis asked him how long he had been sober.
He replied that he was seven months sober and she told him that she was 23 years sober.
Curtis has long been outspoken about her own struggles with addiction to alcohol and painkillers. Stanfield realised that he had a problem in 2020, during the making of the movie The Harder They Fall.
He retold a story where he suddenly got anxious during a massage, cancelled it, and immediately told the masseuse to leave. At that time, he didn’t know what was happening and just had the thought that he should drink some wine to quell his anxiousness.
“As soon as I drink the wine, the anxiety goes away,” he said.
At the time, the actor thought that the incident was related to the pandemic but he eventually realised that it was withdrawal from alcohol. “I had become completely dependent upon it to the point where I wasn’t able to move or function a whole day without having it.”
He said that he felt compelled to share what he had gone through. “This is something I never really had talked about before, but I think it’s something that I need to talk about because I want people to understand that it’s something that you can get through, that it’s something that you can get past,“ he said.
“And I want people to feel empowered by the fact that the person they’re looking at on that screen has gone through addiction and survived it.”