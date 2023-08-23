Japanese flavoured extravaganza

EXCITING news awaits all food enthusiasts and Japanese cuisine aficionados. The Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre Hotel & Residences is hosting an exclusive dinner series featuring the culinary genius of Chef Hiroshi Masuda, a true master of “Kaiseki” cuisine, renowned as the pinnacle of Japanese culinary art.
This mouthwatering event will take place at the elegant Sedap Restaurant throughout the month of August.
Chef Hiroshi will be gracing the restaurant to present his extraordinary Japanese signature dishes, tantalisingly arranged in an enticing buffet style.
Guests will have the privilege of savouring this exquisite Japanese-themed buffet, a celebration of authentic flavours and artful presentations, all crafted by the talented hands of Chef Hiroshi.
The dinner buffet promises an array of traditional and contemporary Japanese dishes, taking you on a delectable journey from appetisers to sumptuous main courses and delightful desserts. Prepare your taste buds for a treat of premium seafood, local specialities, and international delights, all prepared with Chef Hiroshi’s exquisite touch.
Throughout his illustrious career, Chef Hiroshi has honed his skills across various global culinary hubs, including Thailand, Hong Kong, China, Dubai, Russia, Germany, and his native Japan. As a testament to his culinary prowess, he even showcased his talents as a contestant in the prestigious Iron Chef Thailand Competition.
During this one-month culinary extravaganza, each dish on the buffet spread will exude the magic of Japanese cuisine, a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, all expertly presented by Chef Hiroshi himself.
Get ready to delight in a plethora of dishes, from the freshest sashimi and delightful nigiri sushi to mouthwatering specialties like grilled lamb chops with wasabi miso, succulent salmon teriyaki, and the ever-popular beef katsu Japanese schnitzel.
Guests will also relish in the flavours of “Chikuzen ni,” a heartwarming simmered chicken and vegetable dish, alongside a delightful selection of popular Japanese beverages such as green tea, roasted green tea, genmaicha, and barley tea.
To ensure you don’t miss this extraordinary culinary experience, we highly recommend making advance reservations for the Japanese Food Buffet with live stations. The dinner buffet is priced at RM238 per adult and RM119 per child (ages six to 12 years), inclusive of 6% service tax.
For inquiries and purchases, simply reach out via WhatsApp to +6016 290 3864 or +6012 303 5958, or drop an email to restaurants@pullman-klcc.com.
For more exciting updates, follow Pullman KLCC on Facebook @PullmanKualaLumpurCityCentre or visit their hotel microsite at pullman-kualalumpur-citycentre.com.
Readers can enjoy a delightful 20% off on our Japanese Food Dinner Buffet by using the discount code “HIRO-SUNDAI20” when making a reservation.