Japanese flavoured extravaganza

EXCITING news awaits all food enthusiasts and Japanese cuisine aficionados. The Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre Hotel & Residences is hosting an exclusive dinner series featuring the culinary genius of Chef Hiroshi Masuda, a true master of “Kaiseki” cuisine, renowned as the pinnacle of Japanese culinary art.

This mouthwatering event will take place at the elegant Sedap Restaurant throughout the month of August.

Chef Hiroshi will be gracing the restaurant to present his extraordinary Japanese signature dishes, tantalisingly arranged in an enticing buffet style.

Guests will have the privilege of savouring this exquisite Japanese-themed buffet, a celebration of authentic flavours and artful presentations, all crafted by the talented hands of Chef Hiroshi.

The dinner buffet promises an array of traditional and contemporary Japanese dishes, taking you on a delectable journey from appetisers to sumptuous main courses and delightful desserts. Prepare your taste buds for a treat of premium seafood, local specialities, and international delights, all prepared with Chef Hiroshi’s exquisite touch.