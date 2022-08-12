Jason Momoa admits his Conan remake ‘really sucked’

IN a recent interview with British GQ, Jason Momoa – who played the legendary swordsman Conan the Barbarian in a remake of the 1982 Arnold Schwarzenegger film – expressed his disgust with the movie.

The 42-year-old actor told the magazine: “I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands. Conan was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I had, and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of s***.”

Momoa did not elaborate on the specifics of his displeasure with the way Conan the Barbarian turned out, but it should not come as a huge surprise that he feels this way.

Marcus Nispel directed the Lionsgate release, which featured Stephen Lang, Rose McGowan, and Ron Perlman, with Morgan Freeman as the narrator. The Millennium Films movie, with an estimated budget of US$90 million, grossed only US$63 million at the worldwide box office. Fortunately for Momoa, his career improved after the flop film.

In the same year that the film was released, he made his debut on Game of Thrones, paving the way for his casting as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which has led to his continued appearances in the DC Extended Universe.

Momoa will appear in the upcoming Netflix film Slumberland and also resume his role as Arthur Curry in 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom before debuting in The Fast Saga as Fast X’s main antagonist.