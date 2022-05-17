Jason Momoa apologises for Sistine Chapel photos

AQUAMAN star Jason Momoa is extremely sorry for violating the rules of The Sistine Chapel. The actor, who recently visited the sacred venue, has apologised for taking photos and videos inside the building, where photography and filming is banned.

In the clip posted on his Instagram page, Momoa acknowledged his fault. “I just also wanted to say, if you ever felt that I disrespected your culture, it wasn’t my intention.”

He clarified, however, that he “gave a wonderful donation” for his friends and film crew to enjoy the sacred venue privately like the other guests. But as expected, Momoa was approached for a photo by the other viewers who were fans of him.

“[It’s] very odd, during a trip to the Vatican with all this wonder and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t get, but regardless, I did,“ he said. “So I was very respectful, and I asked for permission from what I thought would be OK.”

He continued: “I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture. So if I did, I apologise. It wasn’t my intention. I paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you. I’m sorry if I offended you. My apologies.”

The ban was implemented due to a long-standing copyright agreement with Japan’s Nippon Television Network Corporation. The Japanese company which funded the chapel’s extensive restoration project won exclusive rights to photographs and videos of the Sistine Chapel.

While some of the contracts’ criteria have expired, the Vatican has continued to keep the rule intact to protect the chapel’s priced paintings.

Momoa is currently in Rome, shooting for Fast X, the 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise.