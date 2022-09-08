Jason Momoa cuts hair to raise awareness of ocean plastics

ON MONDAY, Aquaman star Jason Momoa turned to social media to salute “new beginnings” by shaving off his famed long locks.

In the video, he says: “Aloha, everyone,“ before adding, “hand me those braids.”

“I’ve never even felt wind right there!” he exclaimed, holding two long sections of clipped braided hair in front of the camera.

He stated that he intended to use this opportunity to talk about the environment.

The 43-year old actor said in the video: “I’m tired of using plastic bottles, we gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that s**t goes into our land, goes into our ocean. I’m here in Hawaii right now, and just seeing things in our ocean, it’s just so sad.”

Momoa, who started the bottled water business Mananalu Water, urged his followers to stop using plastic water bottles and convert to aluminium bottles and containers. He wrote in the caption: “Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils – all of it.”