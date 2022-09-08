Jason Momoa cuts hair to raise awareness of ocean plastics

ON MONDAY, Aquaman star Jason Momoa turned to social media to salute “new beginnings” by shaving off his famed long locks.
In the video, he says: “Aloha, everyone,“ before adding, “hand me those braids.”
“I’ve never even felt wind right there!” he exclaimed, holding two long sections of clipped braided hair in front of the camera.
He stated that he intended to use this opportunity to talk about the environment.
The 43-year old actor said in the video: “I’m tired of using plastic bottles, we gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that s**t goes into our land, goes into our ocean. I’m here in Hawaii right now, and just seeing things in our ocean, it’s just so sad.”
Momoa, who started the bottled water business Mananalu Water, urged his followers to stop using plastic water bottles and convert to aluminium bottles and containers. He wrote in the caption: “Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils – all of it.”
Naturally, the internet was taken aback when Momoa shaved off his most popular feature. Of course, some were disappointed that his long hair is gone, but most fans were delighted that it was all in the name of spreading a worthy message, and expressed that he still looks pretty handsome with short hair.
This isn't the first time Momoa has raised attention to an environmental topic by way of hair removal. The actor shaved his beard in 2019 to promote the use of recyclable aluminium. He discussed why the cause is significant to him and recorded the shaving process in a YouTube video.
In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Momoa will be seen on film reprising his role as Aquaman. The sequel's tone is reportedly darker than the first film, a little bit more serious, and more pertinent to the world we live today, according to director James Wan.
Momoa, on the other hand, promises that the new movie has more humour than the original one had, which was an uncommon light-hearted departure from the normally dark world movies inspired by DC Comics.
The sequel will be released in theatres on Dec 23, 2023.