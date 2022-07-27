Jason Momoa involved in motor vehicle accident

ACTOR Jason Momoa was recently involved in a heart-stopping car-motorcycle accident over the weekend.

The 42-year-old actor collided with a biker who went into the opposite lane at a curve on Old Topanga Canyon Road in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources and published video of the aftermath of the collision.

The unnamed motorcyclist allegedly collided with “the left front end” of Momoa’s vehicle with sufficient force to cause them to lose control of their bike, according to TMZ. Additionally, it appeared that the motorcyclist struck the Aquaman actor’s car’s windscreen and cleared the hood before landing on his feet.

Despite the terrifying head-on crash, thankfully both Momoa and the motorcyclist were okay, with only minor injuries reported. The biker was reportedly transported to a local hospital for “leg bruises and a thumb injury”, according to TMZ.

In video footage of the crash’s aftermath obtained by the outlet, it can be seen clearly that Momoa appeared to walk away from the incident and return to his vehicle uninjured, as emergency personnel and other bikers were already present.

The actor was driving his gold-coloured restored Oldsmobile 442, the classic car that made its debut appearance in his film Sweet Girl, which was released on Netflix in 2021.

A potentially dangerous collision was probably not the way the actor wished to make a return to the limelight. Momoa is still laying low after separating from ex-girlfriend Eiza González on June 5. However, a recent report from People magazine indicated that the two were remaining friends and were observed exiting the same two London venues seconds apart.

When Momoa and González ended their four-month-long relationship, a source told People that they are simply in “different life stages” but were “hoping it would work out.”