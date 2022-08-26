Jason Momoa teases fans on what to expect in upcoming roles

AFTER playing the hero for so long (in the Aquaman film franchise and Apple TV+ series See), Jason Momoa is ready to be the bad guy.

The actor gave a taste of what fans can expect from the new villainous character he’ll be playing in Universal’s Fast X. He told Variety’s Marc Malkin: “I get to be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while. He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock ... He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

He also hinted that filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was “too much fun, lot of laughs, and way more humour”.

Momoa also estimates that his character has killed “100-plus” people throughout See. “It’s definitely the most far-out kills I’ve ever done in my life,” he said.

The first episode of the third and final season of See premiere on Apple TV+ on Aug 26, and the remaining seven episodes will follow weekly.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will swim to hit theatres in December 2023, preceded by Fast X on May 19, 2023.