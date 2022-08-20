Jason Momoa to produce biopic on Hawaiian surfing legend

DUKE KAHANAMOKU, the five-time Olympic winner who is credited with popularising surfing throughout the world, will be the focus of a planned biopic produced by Jason Momoa.

The film, according to the producer, will investigate this renowned and compassionate guy as the famed swimmer, trailblazer, and unquestioned father of modern-day surfing.

The film is still untitled, and Momoa is producing alongside Peter Safran (who produced Aquman and the DC film Suicide Squad) from a narrative by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright.

After the Olympics, the late swimmer's life remained noteworthy as he served as a sheriff in Honolulu for three decades. Many people remember Kahanamoku as the man who popularised surfing and helped it become a genuine sport.

In an interview with Variety, Safran mentioned that, “Duke’s story is one that has fascinated me for years. To now have the opportunity to tell it with the respect that it deserves, in collaboration with Jason, Chris and the Carlsons, is truly a gift.”

We are all proud to be working with Malama Pono to tell the incredible true story of Duke Kahanamoku, one of America’s most overlooked heroes, “ Eric Carlson said.