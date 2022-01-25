Javier Bardem once surprised Daniel Craig by jumping out of cake

DURING Variety’s latest Actors on Actors interview series, Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem revealed that the latter once suprised Craig on his birthday by popping out of a cake, dressed in drag as a Bond girl.

Throughout the almost 25 minute long conversation, the duo shared some secrets about their friendship that blossomed after working together on Craig’s third James Bond movie, Skyfall (2012), where Bardem debuted as Raoul Silva, the film’s eccentric villain.

Craig and Bardem’s birthdays are a day apart in March, so they decided to throw a joint birthday party together. During Bardem’s appearance in drag, he even serenaded Craig by singing.

Craig told Bardem he had “no idea” that his former Bond villain had such musical chops. Bardem admitted he had not had much musical experience before the role, other than that joint birthday bash.

“Well, [I’m not musical], apart from coming out of birthday cakes dressed like a Bond girl,” Bardem told Craig, laughing.

“I sang Happy Birthday to You in my best Marilyn Monroe impersonation. When [the Being the Ricardos team] told me to sing, I was like, ‘Are you sure of that? Are you sure you want me singing?’ And then I try.”

Bardem’s Oscar-contending role in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos required the actor to sing on screen in scenes in which Desi Arnaz is playing the drums and singing while fronting the Desi Arnaz Orchestra.

Later in the conversation, Bardem praised Craig for the latter’s brilliant turn hosting Saturday Night Live just before the pandemic.

Craig further encouraged Bardem to try hosting in the future, saying: “You would be unbelievable.”