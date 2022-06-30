Jazz for a new era

Laufey bares her romantic soul on “Fragile”, from her album titled Everything I Know About Love

Laufey gravitated towards singing jazz at the age of 12 due to her voice going lower, and not being able to relate to pop singers. – GEMMA WARREN

IN an era of global pop and rap oversaturation, those that yearn for slower music, hopeless romantics chasing after a long gone past, and the old souls who feel they were born too late, there is a compulsion to look for solace in music from ages past. As few and far between these individuals may be from the crowds that attend Coachella, they do exist, as evidenced by singer-songwriter Laufey Lín Jónsdottír’s meteoric rise in just two years. Better known as Laufey (pronounced “Lay-vay”), the Icelandic-Chinese musician’s rising prominence within the music industry can be traced back to how her debut single “Street by Street” blew up on TikTok after she released it during the pandemic lockdown in 2020. “I had just started writing music right before the pandemic hit, and I wrote ‘Street by Street’, and recorded on the last day of campus, before we were all told to leave because of COVID,” the singer told theSun. The single was the first song that Laufey wrote, and it brought together her favourite elements of jazz and pop to tell the story of something that meant a lot to her. “I had this moment, when I was living in Boston, where I was really homesick and I kind of experienced being a little bit sad; a boy kind of broke my heart a little bit,” she reminisced. “I remember hating the city because of it. Everything reminded me of feeling bad and I wanted to claim ownership over the city again. I wrote it to do that and also take ownership of my life”.

Going with the flow Currently based in Los Angeles, the 23 year old Laufey has made it her goal to introduce old styles of music to a younger, newer audience, but this journey of her’s did not seem to start out that way. When she first dropped “Street by Street”, Laufey was a student at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, and while she was majoring in the cello, she admitted: “I had no clue what I wanted to do”. Releasing the single was a spur of the moment decision that Laufey did for fun, because she was stuck at home during the lockdown, and expected nothing to really come from the release. Instead, the debut single made waves on both Instagram and TikTok, particularly the latter. In 2021, Laufey released several more singles, which she followed up with the EP Typical of Me. Now, she is gearing up for the the release of Everything I Know About Love, Laufey’s debut full length, in August, which she will support with a sold out tour through North America and Europe. “No. Absolutely no clue. I probably should have believed in myself a little bit more,” Laufey chuckled, in response to whether she knew “Street by Street” would lead to all of this. Musical roots Born to an Icelandic father and Chinese mother, Laufey was exposed to music at a very young age, as her mother (and grandfather) was a classically-trained violinist. “My mom was born into [China’s Cultural Revolution], and they weren’t allowed to play Western classical music or any Western music for many years. They’ve instilled in me this love for being able to create whatever music that I want, which is really amazing,” she explained. On the Icelandic-side, Laufey - like many other musicians from Iceland - was encouraged from a very young age to be as creative as possible when it comes to learning and experimenting with music. “I think also growing up on an isolated island like Iceland kind of gave me this sense of wanderlust. The landscape itself looks like a fairyland. My brain has always been in a different place, and my music reflects it.” Despite Laufey’s music not sounding “very new”, there are elements of new music that she incorporates into it, which she insinuates to be part of why so many young people - from Generation Z - listen to her songs, which she claims to be modern jazz. “[Jazz is] kind of reminiscent of another world that reminds a lot of people, or me at least, of old films, holidays or good times with my grandparents,” she says, which Laufey believes is why her fans relate to her music. “I think after the pandemic, or during, the reality has been so bleak at times, that there is kind of this focus towards wanderlust, or another world that is a little bit hyper-romantic”.