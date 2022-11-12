Jenna Ortega battled Covid during Wednesday dance scene

JENNA ORTEGA, who stars in Netflix's latest hit series Wednesday, recently became famous for her most recent dance, in which she bopped along to The Cramps’ Goo Goo Muck.

The 20-year-old star, however, recently revealed that she had Covid during filming and felt quite ill.

Ortega told NME: “I’d gotten the song about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could... it's crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film. Yeah, I woke up and – it's weird, I never get sick and when I do it's not very bad – I had the body aches.”

The actress said that she felt like she had been hit by a car and the crew intermittently gave her medication while filming. She had not received a positive test result at the time, according to Ortega, hence why she was still permitted on the set.

Although the dancing scene has since become famous on social media platforms, Ortega said that she was really not first satisfied with it.

“I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better ...”

Strict Covid standards were followed, according to the production company behind Wednesday, and Jenna Ortega was removed from set after the positive test result was verified.

Check out how Ortega did in her now-iconic dance scene: