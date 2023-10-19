Jenna Ortega returns for Scream 7

THE eagerly awaited spooky movie franchise, Scream, is poised to make a powerful entrance with its forthcoming seventh instalment. After the triumph of its fifth instalment in 2022 and the recent release of Scream VI earlier this year, the franchise is eager to include the beloved Jenna Ortega, a favourite among fans.

According to The Wrap, the American actress, 21, who portrayed the character of Tara Carpenter, has firmly committed to reprising her role despite her demanding schedule.

This will undoubtedly excite fans of both Ortega and the Scream franchise. Ortega has finished filming her new film, Beetle Juice 2, which will be released in theatres on Sept 6, 2024.

However, production on season two has not yet begun. The possibility of starting production is being discussed with Netflix. Details regarding the seventh film are presently limited.

Though the first two movies set up possible future parts of the story, they also worked as complete stories with few unresolved issues. Nonetheless, this strategy is consistent with how Scream films have always been produced, so the audience can anticipate yet another thrilling whodunit.

The production of Scream 7 is still in its earliest stages. Christopher Landon, who has previously directed Happy Death Day and Freaky, has been selected as the film’s director.

There are currently no writers attached to the film. Given that Scream 2022 and Scream 6 had a 15-month gap between their releases, it’s probable that Scream 7 will hit the screens sometime in 2025.

Considering the filming duration of the first season of Wednesday, spanning seven months, if the Scream franchise intends to cast Ortega, she may not be available until mid-2024.