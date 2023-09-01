Jenna Ortega’s charming take on Wednesday Addams scores big with Netflix viewers

UNLESS you have been living under a rock or on a mountain with no internet access, you most like have heard or seen the recent Tim Burton spin-off of the classic Addams family, Wednesday. The series has gone viral across various social media platforms since its November premiere – and it deserves all the hype.

Netflix eight-part comedic horror series is arguably one of the biggest shows of last year. The series follows Wednesday Addams, played by the talented Jenna Ortega, as she enrolls in Nevermore Academy.

Nevermore High is not your typical school though. It’s a school for ‘outcasts’, who have various supernatural powers and abilities. Each group forms their own clique and whether it be werewolves, vampires, sirens or psychics, Nevermore has it all.

Who is Wednesday Addams?

Wednesday Addams is a cartoon character created by Charles Addams. She didn’t have a name when she was first created, nor did any of the Addamses. Beginning in the 1930s, Addams featured them as nameless characters in The New Yorker.

Addams meant for her to be around 13 years old, and to have six toes on one foot. He described her as “a sad youngster, prim in attire, and actually pretty lost.”

When plans to turn Addams’ comics into the 1964 television show The Addams Family were announced, he was charged with coming up with names for all of his characters. Wednesday’s name was eventually coined by poet and actress Joan Blake.

The name is inspired by the nursery song Monday’s Child, which forecasts a child’s disposition based on their birth date. As a result, Addams’ pale-faced, melancholy child was called Wednesday because “Wednesday’s child is full of woe”.

Back to the series, Wednesday definitely lives up to that description – she is the daughter of Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) so that comes as a given! She is a loner, she loves black and is not afraid to spill blood if anyone crosses her path. She always has a witty one-liner ready, and is not one to accept defeat. Director Burton and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have caskets full of fun with the character.

This is seen almost instantly during the opening scene of the series, when Wednesday releases a swarm of piranhas into a pool full of jocks who had bullied her younger brother, Pugsley. As a result, she is expelled from her high school, which causes her parents to enrol her in Nevermore Academy, which they both once attended.