Jenna Ortega wants ‘Wednesday’ to be about Horror

“We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more,” Ortega told Fanning. “Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.”

Ortega is an ambitious 20-year-old that’s now producing her own smash-hit Netflix series, and everyone is geared up to know what she has planned for the second season. During a recent Variety‘s Actors on Actors interview with Elle Fanning, she finally revealed some of her biggest priorities for the next season.

AS OF LATE , Wednesday has been a hot topic amongst everyone, especially with the upcoming and much anticipated Season 2 after the first season’s smashing success. With the new season, it’s been known that Jenna Ortega herself will be taking on a more hands-on approach, taking more ownership of the popular Netflix series.

She continues on with, “We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great,” which refers to the Season 1 storyline that had Wednesday in a love triangle between Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White). In the past, Ortega has consistently commented that the plot was “out-of-character” for Wednesday; an observation that many from The Addams Family fandom shared with her.

Ortega was confident that the upgrade was natural despite her being a first-time TV producer. “We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I’m somebody who’s very hands-on. I want to know what’s going on,” she said. “And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn’t want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, ‘Okay, what works and what doesn’t?’ It was naturally already very collaborative.”

“So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier,” she continued. “And I’m just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on.”

It’s clear from the interview that Ortega is adamant in her plans to steer away from the love triangle storyline in Season 1 and instead wants to focus on the horror aspect of the show, which is in agreement with the fans who praised her for it. For those that are still waiting on Season 2, you can still catch Season 1 of Wednesday on Netflix.