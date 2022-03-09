Jennie is the fashion queen at Chanel show

BLACKPINK’S Jennie recently sent fans hearts’ aflutter by posting sizzling shots of her attending Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

In the series of images posted on her Instagram account, the star shared her look for the Chanel fashion show, which consisted of a tube corset top with a short black shirt paired with a matching jacket. She also wore Chanel chain necklaces and made the outfit look more feminine with lace socks and sandal heels.

She truly was the main attraction to the Chanel show as she garnered much attention from the press as well as fans.

Many commented on the 90s throwback look of the outfit, as well as her demure braided hairstyle.

Clearly Jennie is proving that no matter where she goes, she will always serve up some serious fashion hotness.