Jennie’s iconic brand endorsements

Jennie oozes style and glamour, making her one of the most sought after celebrities for luxury brands. – LIFESTYLE ASIA

WITH a magnetic stage presence, unparalleled talent and an enigmatic charm, Blackpink’s Jennie has emerged as a global sensation. Beyond her musical prowess, Jennie’s star power has transcended the stage into the world of brand endorsements. Boasting an array of prestigious collaborations, Jennie has become a sought-after ambassador for numerous top-tier brands, harnessing the Blackpink effect to reach new heights in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Here, we’ll explore some of Jennie’s genuine brand endorsements and the impact she’s had on each collaboration.

Chanel As a style icon, Jennie’s natural fit as Chanel’s global brand ambassador was an undeniable choice. Her affinity for fashion and the brand’s timeless elegance synergise seamlessly, making her an exemplary representative of Chanel’s haute couture and ready-to-wear collections. Jennie’s involvement with Chanel not only boosted the brand’s image among the younger generation but also reaffirmed its status as a beacon of luxury and sophistication.