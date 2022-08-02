Jennifer Garner’s beauty tips to her teen daughters

ACTRESS Jennifer Garner has experienced it all in terms of beauty trends and makeovers, and she's passing on her insight to her two children.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress recently discussed her best beauty tips she offered to her two teenage daughters, Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, along with 10-year-old son Samuel.

She also discussed her physical appearance and how she works hard to improve her natural beauty. She stated that if individuals take care of their skin and hair, they should be able to feel good without having to do anything major.

When questioned what advice she “will pass down” to her daughters, Garner emphasised that there are things to be worried about that are more important than looks.

“Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,” she told the publication.

“We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

Makeup, according to Garner, is a great method to express oneself. She also noted that her young girls do not wear a lot of makeup, which is excellent because beauty products have an effect on the skin in some way.

Garner went on to say that anyone thinking about getting injections should be “very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible.”

She advised: “Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face.”

She also stated that she is not against cosmetic products as long as they do not include dangerous ingredients or make unrealistic claims.