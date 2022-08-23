Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate second wedding

POP star Jennifer Lopez is on cloud nine after her wedding with Ben Affleck in Georgia over the weekend. According to a close source, the singer thought the ceremony was perfect.

“She loved having all the kids there,” said the source. “She loved the location. It all felt very special.”

Lopez also reportedly “feels extremely happy being married to Ben.” The source added the songstress “keeps saying ‘my husband and it’s very cute.”

Affleck and Lopez celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia last Saturday. Their matrimony was attended by friends and family, just after the couple said “I do” in Las Vegas last month.

And as expected, many prominent figures were in the event’s attendance. Some of them include Affleck’s longtime friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes, and top Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

However, one person that was not in attendance was Affleck’s very own brother, Casey. The younger Affleck missed the wedding due to “parental obligations at home.”

But while he was not present, Casey made sure to give his blessings to his new sister-in-law.

Posting a throwback picture of the three to Instagram, Casey welcomed Lopez into the family with a sentimental and playful message.

“Good things are worth waiting for,” Casey wrote. “Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.

“Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!”

Casey’s posting comes after fan backlash regarding his absence from the couple’s wedding. Fans were furious as to why Ben’s only sibling was not present at the ceremony. Casey’s girlfriend, Caylee Cowan responded by noting his parental obligations as the reason.

Apparently, Casey's son’s football practice fell on the same day as the couple's wedding.

Cowan wrote in the comments to Affleck’’s post: “Hey, if you weren’t in town Saturday to take [your son] to soccer practice then who would have helped the kid who broke his arm? You’re a good man. I love you.”