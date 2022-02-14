Jennifer Lopez gushes over Ben Affleck’s Valentine’s Day gift

BEN AFFLECK may have just come up with the most romantic gift for Valentine’s Day. As an early Valentine’s Day present, the actor made a four-minute-long video for his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

Set to her song, On My Way: The Remix, the clip featured photos from the early days of the love bird’s relationship in the early 2000s. It ended with an adorable selfie of the couple kissing when they rekindled their romance last year.

“Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever,” Lopez gushed in her latest newsletter, On the JLo. “This seriously melted my heart.”

The couple who dated from 2002 to 2004, reconnected last spring after Lopez called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. Speaking of the relationship, Lopez revealed how grateful she is to be in love with Affleck again.

“It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance,” said Lopez of rekindling their romance 17 years later. However, the duo intends to do things differently this time around since they have grown and learned from the past.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

Her new movie, Marry Me is currently showing in cinemas. In it, Lopez plays a pop star named Kat Valdez who is set to get married to another music star, Bastian. But after learning about his infidelity, she marries a stranger (Owen Wilson) in the crowd instead.