Jennifer Lopez's last name is now Affleck

THE aftereffects of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s weekend wedding are still being felt. An old clip of a 2003 interview Lopez had with Pat O’Brien for Access Hollywood is currently circulating on social media amid reports of her name change and marriage.

“A week after you’re married, what will your name be?” O’Brien questioned.

The star responded without hesitation: “Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously.”

She stated that she will continue to be recognised professionally as “Lopez,“ but will go as “Affleck” in her personal life. “J.Aff doesn’t have quite the same ring to it as J.Lo does,“ she joked.

The legendary couple met on the set of Gigli in 2001. They first dated from 2002 to 2004. They were engaged but postponed their wedding days before it was supposed to take place, and they finally split up in January 2004.

They reconciled in April 2021, following the singer’s breakup with longtime lover and baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

She announced her nuptials through her newsletter On The J.Lo, which she signed as “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck,“ and said that all her children were there to watch when the couple exchanged vows. She shared that they barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight.

They were allowed to take pictures in a pink Cadillac covertible that was reportedly once driven by Elvis Presley himself.

Affleck donned a white blazer with a black bowtie, while Lopez chose a vintage white dress. The two made vows and exchanged rings that, according to Lopez, they will wear for the rest of their lives.

At the time she wrote: “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,‘ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things – and worth waiting for.”