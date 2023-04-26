Jensen Ackles inks new deal with Amazon

JENSEN and Danneel Ackles’ production company Chaos Machine are entering a first-look TV deal at Amazon.

The Ackles and Chaos Machine were previously under a first-look deal at Warner Bros. Television, which they have since exited in favour of Amazon.

According to Variety’s source, the Ackles and WBTV parted ways on good terms and any projects Chaos Machine had in development with their now former studio home remain in the works

While the WBTV deal was solely a producing deal, the new Amazon deal covers both acting and producing.

The new deal also marks an extension of the relationship between Jensen and Amazon, as he previously starred in Season 3 of the streamer’s hit series The Boys.

“We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with Jensen beyond his brilliant performance as Soldier Boy on The Boys,” said Amazon and MGM Studios television head Vernon Sanders.

The Ackles formed Chaos Machine in 2020.

Most recently, the company produced The CW series The Winchesters, a prequel to the hit drama series Supernatural, in which Jensen starred throughout the show’s 15-season run.

He also serves as the narrator in the prequel, which is currently airing its first season.

As an actor, Jensen’s recent roles besides The Boys, include the ABC series Big Sky, which he joined during the third season.