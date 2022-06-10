Jensen Ackles recalls sad goodbye to Supernatural family

SUPERNATURAL, the longest-running genre series on television, aired its final episode two years ago. Jensen Ackles came on the Late Night with Seth Meyers show and reflected on his Supernatural experience.

Ackles stated that the cast had a long run – 15 years and 327 episodes – but they all stuck around together because they truly enjoyed it.

“It was a family. I spent birthdays and we spent holidays. We went through so much together as a crew and a cast that by the end of it, it was really a sad goodbye, but something that we all felt like we really earned.”

The series concluded in November 2020, and the actor was able to work with several of his co-stars again on other projects. Ackles most recently collaborated with Supernatural writer Eric Kripke on Prime Video's The Boys, in which he plays O.G. supe Soldier Boy.

He is currently co-producing The Winchesters for the CW with his wife, Danneell. The series will focus on younger versions of Sam and Dean's parents, who appeared on the original show.

Dean is looking for answers about his parents' relationship and how they both became demon hunters, according to the trailer, which was released on May 19.

The project was revealed last year, and despite taking the name from the show's main brothers, Jared Padelecki expressed surprise that he had not been notified about it. The actors eventually worked things out, with Padalecki noting that Ackles kept it under wraps because the show was still in its early phases of production.

“He’s my brother – he has been for so many years, and he will be, no matter what,” Ackles mentioned.