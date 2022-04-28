Jensen Ackles reveals Jared Padalecki recovering from car crash

AFTER playing brothers Dean and Sam Winchester for 15 seasons on Supernatural, it’s no surprise that Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have remained close even after the series ended its run in 2020. The two still frequently appear at fan conventions together, despite having moved on to other projects.

However, during Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Conventions which took place on Sunday, Ackles appeared solo, and revealed that Padalecki was unable to attend the event as he was recovering from a bad car crash.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Ackles told fans: “I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here.

“He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.”

Ackles went on to describe that Padalecki looked as though he had “gone 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson”, but stressed that the actor was moving around and on the mend.

“Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social, and he’ll be back with us soon,” he added.

Padalecki had tweeted on April 21 that he would be missing the convention, but did not mention the accident. He wrote: “Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank [you] for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again.”

Following Ackles announcement, fans began flooding Padalecki’s Twitter account with messages of support, accompanied by the hashtags #GetWellSoonJared and #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki.

The news of Padalecki’s accident comes one month after The CW cast the two leads in The Winchesters, the prequel to Supernatural. Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger star as Mary and John Winchester, the future parents of Dean and Sam Winchester, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ackles will narrate the pilot since The Winchesters will be a story told from Dean’s perspective about how his parents met, fell in love, and went on to save the world.