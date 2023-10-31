Jeon So-min steps down from Running Man

ACTRESS Jeon So-min is departing the hit South Korean variety show Running Man, her agency King Kong by Starship announced on Monday, Oct 23. They mentioned that they decided she needed some time to recharge for future activities, including her acting career.

King Kong by Starship also revealed that the decision was made with great contemplation and after a long discussion with the Running Man members and production team. They expressed their gratitude to viewers who have supported So-min during her six-year journey on Running Man and asked for continued support in her future endeavours.

The Running Man team also released a statement about So-min’s departure, stating that they initially suggested ways for her to continue with the programme while pursuing acting but ultimately respected her decision to step out.

The production team expressed their gratitude to Jeon So-min for her significant contribution to the show over the years. So-min’s final recording for the series is scheduled for Oct 30, and details about the episode are yet to be announced. She joined Running Man in April 2017 along with Yang Se-chan. Following So-min’s departure, the show will continue with its six remaining cast members, including Yoo Jae-suk, Ji Suk-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Haha, Song Ji-hyo, and Se-chan.

Running Man remains one of the most popular variety shows in South Korea, beloved by fans for its enduring entertainment value.