Jeremy Renner back home after snowplough accident

AFTER being crushed by a 6,500kg snowplough at his Nevada home on New Year's Day, actor Jeremy Renner has been released from the hospital after being treated for serious injuries.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home”, the actor said in a tweet response to a statement about his Paramount+ television series, Mayor of Kingstown.

The actor shared a photo of the exterior of his Nevada house along with a message on his Instagram Story expressing that he is missing his happy spot. Then he posted another story urging everyone to remain cautious in light of the heavy snowfall.

“It’s a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe,“ he wrote.

An insider revealed just how dangerous Renner’s injuries were. They said: “Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there. The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed.

“He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury.“

We wish you a speedy recovery, Jeremy Renner!