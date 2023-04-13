Jeremy Renner hits red carpet for ‘Rennervations’

JEREMY RENNER made his first red carpet appearance yesterday since his near-fatal snowplough accident.

The Avengers star attended the premiere of his new Disney+ reality series Rennervations, at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. The series focuses on renovating used vehicles for underserved communities around the world.

The 52-year-old Renner arrived at the premiere and walked through the red carpet using a cane, before posing alongside his family for photographs. After a brief period of walking, the actor hopped on a motorised scooter to assist him to the press interviews.

Renner reveals that despite his injuries, he was determined to keep the Rennervations premiere on schedule.

“I was really adamant about them not pushing this thing while there was momentum with the brass at Disney, with us, with the timing of it in all of our lives. It just felt right,” Renner told Variety.

“I look a little beat up right now, but I promise you this show is what’s propelling me to get better and makes me want to get better every day. I set out a goal to be walking this carpet.

“And here I am enjoying it. Otherwise it would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated. I’m very excited right now because we’re here.”

Monday also saw Renner’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He entered the stage with the aid of a cane and was greeted with a standing ovation. Prior to talking to Kimmel, he even performed a short dance.