Jeremy Renner in freak snowplough accident

OVER the New Year weekend, long-time Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner was reported to have been involved in a major accident that caused significant blood loss and a leg injury.

In a recent update, the extent of the injuries was revealed further as blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

“(Renner) has undergone surgery today, Jan 2. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition,” Renner’s representatives stated.

Initially broken by TMZ, the tabloid news website revealed that Renner had been trying to clear his family’s home in Nevada after a major snowstorm, when a snowploughing machine called a Snowcat “rolled over” one of Renner’s legs.

One of his neighbours, a doctor, managed to tourniquet the leg while awaiting the arrival of paramedics.

Another source also noted that besides the leg injury and blood loss, Renner had received additional “extensive” injuries to other parts of his body.

At the time of the accident, the local county’s sheriff’s office released a statement claiming that the police had been sent to the area in response to a “traumatic injury” around 9am on New Year’s Day.

Renner then received an airlift to a local hospital through coordination with local fire and rescue and medical personnel. Law enforcement did not reveal additional details about the extent of Renner's injuries at the time.

The local police are investigating the incident “like an active crime scene”, with the Snowcat being impounded due to machine’s extensive safety features, which should have prevented the accident from occurring.

The huge Snowcat machine can be seen in video clips that were previously posted by Renner on his social media accounts.

As updates on Renner situation slowly trickles in, so have messages of support from the film industry.

Fellow MCU alum, director James Gunn tweeted: “My heart is with Jeremy Renner”, while actors including Tara Strong and Josh Gad also chimed in with their well-wishes. Renner’s Kill the Messenger co-star Robert Patrick sent his “thoughts and prayers”.

CNN reported yesterday evening that Renner was recovering in the ICU following two major surgeries.