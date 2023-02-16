Jeremy Renner in high spirits, has new show

AFTER the terrible accident on New Year’s Day that left him with “30 plus broken bones” and spending multiple days in an ICU unit, Jeremy Renner seems to have made significant progress in recovery.
Alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of his upcoming Disney+ series, Rennervations, he assured followers that the project is “coming soon”.
“Thank you for your patience. I am in the shop now, working on me,” Renner joked on Instagram.
Though first announced in December, the upcoming four-part series is scheduled to debut early this year.
“Behind the scenes on #rennervations coming soon on @disneyplus around the world!” he wrote in the post’s caption. “We are cueing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing new show.”
Shortly after his release from the hospital last month, he began teasing the show's upcoming debut. Alongside another behind-the-scenes shot on Instagram, he wrote: “As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe ... I hope you’re ready!!!”
According to the show's synopsis, viewers will be given a glimpse at the actor reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs.
“Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same,“ the official press kit reads.
Renner’s co-star and friend Paul Rudd revealed that he spoke with the recovering actor on the same day as the Los Angeles premiere for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
“He's doing all right (and well),“ Rudd told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.