Jeremy Renner in high spirits, has new show

AFTER the terrible accident on New Year’s Day that left him with “30 plus broken bones” and spending multiple days in an ICU unit, Jeremy Renner seems to have made significant progress in recovery.

Alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of his upcoming Disney+ series, Rennervations, he assured followers that the project is “coming soon”.

“Thank you for your patience. I am in the shop now, working on me,” Renner joked on Instagram.

Though first announced in December, the upcoming four-part series is scheduled to debut early this year.

“Behind the scenes on #rennervations coming soon on @disneyplus around the world!” he wrote in the post’s caption. “We are cueing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing new show.”