Jeremy Renner recovering from snowplough accident

FOLLOWING last week’s horrific freak accident that caused him to be airlifted to hospital and undergo two major surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner has released a video on his Instagram showing his improving progress.

The Marvel star – who turned 52 on Saturday – posted an image on his Instagram Story on Friday surrounded by hospital staff, together with a message of gratitude.

“Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,“ he wrote alongside the image with a series of prayer emojis beneath the photo. It was the third post the actor shared from the hospital as he recovers from the severe injuries he suffered when he was accidentally run over by his own snowplough at his home in Nevada on New Year’s Day. Renner had attempted to clear his driveway so that his relatives – who were visiting for the holidays – could move their vehicles.

At the time, the local sheriff revealed that Renner frequently used his snowplough to clear snow from the roads around his neighbourhood, adding that the film star “was a good neighbour”.