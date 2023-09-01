Jeremy Renner recovering from snowplough accident

FOLLOWING last week’s horrific freak accident that caused him to be airlifted to hospital and undergo two major surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner has released a video on his Instagram showing his improving progress.
The Marvel star – who turned 52 on Saturday – posted an image on his Instagram Story on Friday surrounded by hospital staff, together with a message of gratitude.
“Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,“ he wrote alongside the image with a series of prayer emojis beneath the photo. It was the third post the actor shared from the hospital as he recovers from the severe injuries he suffered when he was accidentally run over by his own snowplough at his home in Nevada on New Year’s Day. Renner had attempted to clear his driveway so that his relatives – who were visiting for the holidays – could move their vehicles.
At the time, the local sheriff revealed that Renner frequently used his snowplough to clear snow from the roads around his neighbourhood, adding that the film star “was a good neighbour”.
The accident sparked an outpouring of sympathy and well wishes from both fans and fellow celebrities. His first post on Instagram the day after the accident, which showed a bruised Renner posing from his hospital bed in a chest cast, revealed a stream of comments from his co-stars, including his Marvel Cinematic Universe brethren Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Chris Pratt.
Evangeline Lilly, who co-starred with Renner in the 2010 film The Hurt Locker and has also shared the screen with him in the MCU movies, posted a photo of the two on Instagram, saying that he has “always been one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood.”
It is not yet known how long it will be before Renner is back on his feet. He recently began starring in the lead role in the Paramount+ show Mayor of Kingstown. Season 2 is set to premiere later this month on the streaming service.