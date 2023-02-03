Jeremy Renner shares latest recovery update

ACTOR Jeremy Renner, 52, has shared updates on his mental and physical health while promoting his upcoming Rennervations Disney+ series.

On Feb 27, almost two months after his near-fatal snowplough accident, he showed a few of his recovery routines on his Instagram Stories, including him pedalling a stationary bike.

“Whatever it takes,“ Renner captioned the video as he pedalled while concentrating on his left leg using his hand to help him with the action.

He revealed to his audience that he has been looking after his mental health too, sharing a picture which appeared to show a book he is currently reading, titled The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo.

In an earlier Instagram post from Feb 15, he had teased that further details about his new series Rennervations will be released shortly, while sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the set.

The four-part non-fiction series will follow Renner as he travels all over the world to help people by building unusual, purpose-built vehicles to meet social needs. He also joked that he is currently “in the shop, working on me.”

Renner was rushed to the hospital after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” in a snow ploughing accident on New Year’s Day this year.

In the days after the accident, his loyal fans flooded his account with words of support in the comments section while he was in recovery. Renner was eventually discharged after spending 16 days in the hospital.