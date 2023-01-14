Jeremy Renner touched by well-wishers’ love and support

AFTER being hospitalised for severe chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries, Jeremy Renner is on the mend, and “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of well wishes.

After getting crushed on New Year’s Day close to his house in Reno, Nevada, in a freak snowplough accident, the 52-year-old actor underwent two major surgeries at his local hospital.

The source revealed that although Renner has a long road ahead of him, the good wishes have aided in the healing process. The celebrity has gotten a flood of support from followers and well-known friends, including members of his Marvel Cinematic Universe family, including Chris Hemsworth, Evangeline Lilly, and Hailee Steinfeld.

On social media, Renner has posted a few updates, assuring followers that he is progressively recovering well. When Renner first shared a photo of his battered face on social media, he said that he was “too messed up to type”.

The Marvel star later posted a photo of himself, hospital staff, and family members on his Instagram story. The medical staff, as well as the actor’s mother and sister, who have been at his side ever since the accident, were all gathered around him.

He captioned the photo: “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey.”