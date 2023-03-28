Jeremy Renner uses anti-gravity treadmill for therapy

ACTOR Jeremy Renner is taking the first steps – literally – to recovery, posting footage of himself using an anti-gravity treadmill as part of his physical therapy following his horrific New Year’s day snowplough accident.

According to Renner in the video, the equipment enables him to feel “less weight” so that he can feel supported as he walks.

“It’s like having a cane,“ he explained, estimating that he’s only feeling “40% of my weight” thanks to the treadmill. Such equipment uses anti-gravity technology for weight-supported walking, running and other movements in order to help rehab clients recover from an injury or surgery, or build strength and endurance while managing a chronic health condition.

The Hawkeye actor broke over 30 bones in the freak accident, which occured as he attempted to save his nephew from being crushed by the snowplough. The actor was airlifted to a nearby hospital and underwent emergency surgery for his injuries, which included “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,“ his rep said at the time.

The actor spent two weeks at the hospital before being released to recover at home. He has been documenting his progress almost daily on social media.

On Sunday, he tweeted: “I now have to find other things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will,“ adding the hashtags #Mindful, #Intended and #Recovery.

While it may take some time yet before Renner can get back to filming for Marvel Studios or his TV series Mayor of Kingstown, fans can see him in a four-part original Disney series called Rennervations, set to premiere in April.