Jeremy Renner visits Six Flags with family

FOLLOWING his traumatic accident back in January, actor Jeremy Renner appears to be making progress on his recovery journey.

Renner was hospitalised for blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries on New Year’s Day after he was crushed by a snowplough while trying to clear a driveway near his Nevada home.

The actor recently posted an Instagram photo of his family at the Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park in Valencia, California, indicating that his recovery is proceeding well. The photo shows Renner leaning against a pole with the aid of a cane, and a motorised scooter by his side.

“Good Friday was spent creating magic on the mountain with some of my incredible family,” read the caption.

Recently, Renner opened up about the near-fatal accident in an exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer in the ABC News special Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival, and Triumph last Thursday.

The Avengers star recalls the horrifying moment, as he was rushed to the hospital after the accident, believing he would not survive. Heeven wrote his family a farewell letter.

Renner is scheduled to appear in public on April 11 at the premiere of his new reality series Rennervations, which will follow the actor’s first on-camera appearance since the accident.

The show, which makes its Disney+ debut on April 12, follows Renner as he works with communities around the world by “reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles.”