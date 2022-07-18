Jessi’s inside scoop on J-Hope’s music

JESSI recently gave fans some insight into BTS member J-Hope’s recent Jack in the Box listening part.

The singer was engaged in a live chat with her fans at her hotel in between a series of concerts at a water festival in Busan.

She was swamped with questions regarding J-Hope’s Jack in the Box listening party and answered a couple of the most pressing ones.

Jessi shared that she met all the BTS members at the party except Suga, who had a sudden fever and was unable to attend.

In this way, Jessi validated what ARMY already knew, that the members were “so sweet” and “so handsome in real life.”

Jessi also spilled on J-Hope’s attentiveness as a party host, as well as BTS’s RM’s leadership and teamwork, praising the group members’ achievements.

She also revealed that she vibed with Jimin the most at the listening party, claiming that they spent “almost 40 minutes” talking about life.

Fans appreciated Jessi’s interactions with the BTS members and remarked that she’s known to speak her thoughts, so it meant a lot that she praised BTS.

To the joy of fans, Jessi announced that she hopes to collaborate with BTS somewhere in the near future.