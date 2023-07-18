Jessica Simpson may sing again

PERFORMER Jessica Simpson finds the music industry “irresistible” and is contemplating a return to her roots as a singer.

During her cover story interview with Bustle, the 42-year-old opened up about her aspirations to embrace the various endeavours from her past, but with a fresh perspective.

Alongside her successful ventures as a fashion designer, beauty mogul, and entrepreneur, she is contemplating the prospect of adding “singer” back to her impressive resume, which she had largely set aside since 2010.

“It boggles my mind that I’ve stayed relevant and that people are curious,” she explained. “Because I have not entertained. I have not entertained at all.”

The interview began with an unexpected discussion about a health scare that landed Simpson in the emergency room at the beginning of June. It turned out that her intense stomach pain was caused by nothing more than constipation.

The designer acknowledged that her frequent travels, particularly her recent visits to Nashville, may have played a significant part in her diagnosis.

She disclosed her consideration of permanently relocating to Music City, expressing her desire to rejuvenate her music career after being away from it for over a decade.

Even though she has reinvented herself in the past, the Newlyweds alum stated that the path she is currently taking is unfamiliar. “I’m doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage. And they’ve never seen me perform,” she said, referring to her children.

She went on to tell a story that made her realise how much she could benefit from performing again.

“I have my daughter taking a private plane with North West to go see Katy Perry in Vegas. And inside I’m like, ‘She was supposed to see me first.’ Then I’m like, ‘This is not competitive, Jessica. Let your daughter enjoy Katy Perry.’ But there are moments that make me want to do it – for them to see that colour of me.”

Simpson continued to ride the waves of her successful music career, releasing seven studio albums before tapering off around 2010. Her 2008 country album, Do You Know, was a success, but her record label decided to drop her.

Her last album, Happy Christmas, was released at the beginning of the decade. During that time, she also met former NFL player Eric Johnson, and they have been together ever since.