"I also wish that you are all happy and healthy. I am so grateful to be safely in quarantine with my family/ #staysafe #birthdaywish. Best wishes," he wrote.

On his social media pages, he thanked his fans for their lovely birthday wishes and expressed that he hoped the “world heals and is able to come together as one during our fight against #covid-19.”

What caught the eye of many fans on his photo-filled post were pictures of his wife, Nina Li Chi, with the actor in Paris. This was because his wife has stayed out of the spotlight recently.

Jet Li’s daughters, Jada and Jane, also wished their father via social media posts. 17-year-old Jada thanked her dad for his patience and his constant support while 20-year-old Jane reminisced her time with her father when she was a little girl.

"Happy birthday Dad! When I was a kid, every night before bed, you'd pick me up and carry me on your shoulders. I'd always laugh as you paraded me around the house chanting and singing. I thought the world of you. Twenty years later, you are still equally loving, gentle and silly. You have not aged in spirit,” Jane wrote.

"Although you don't carry me around physically anymore, I always know you are there for me and I think the world of you. How lucky I am to call you my father, but also my mentor and one of my best friends. I hope that I will be as kind, strong and wise as you are someday. And with all my heart I hope you achieve everything you wish to achieve in life and beyond " you deserve only the best," Jane wrote, adding the hashtag #quarantinebirthday and #likefatherlikedaughter.