Jimin name change on Instagram puzzles fans

SINCE the members of BTS opened their own personal Instagram accounts back in December last year, some of them have made a few changes to their profiles, as most of us do over time.

One of the most well-publicised name changes came from Jungkook, who started out with an extra long username that contained almost every letter of the alphabet. His current username is the simple @jungkook.97, after he claimed the old one was “too long”.

However, the most recent name change, by Jimin, sparked questions over his future in the music industry.

Jimin edited his name on the social media app to read as simply “JIMIN”, as opposed to the previous version, “JIMIN of BTS”.

ARMYs immediately began speculating over what this name change could mean.

While no one has gone so far as to suggest he is leaving the group, a large number of fans have suggested that this is Jimin’s way of letting fans know that he is preparing to release more solo tracks. Several other members of BTS have also done so in the past.

Others believe that the name just is just his way of reflecting his own individuality, away from the larger group.

Interestingly, Jimin now joins four other members – Jungkook, J-Hope, V, and RM – to not have “of BTS” in their Instagram name.

It remains to be seen, however, whether this is a sign of some new developments to come.