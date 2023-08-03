Jimin named Tiffany & Co. ambassador

BTS member Jimin is celebrating his latest endorsement with Tiffany & Co. The singer was named the global house ambassador for luxury jewellery brand.

In an Instagram post by the brand on March 2, introducing Jimin as the ambassador, the K-Pop star looks dapper and elegant with a black blazer, wearing Tiffany’s lock accessories on his wrist.

However, this is not the first luxury brand Jimin has landed this year.

A few weeks ago, Jimin became the first Asian male to become the global ambassador for French luxury fashion brand Dior. This makes Jimin the only BTS member to land sponsorships with two luxury brands, just three months into the year 2023. We can’t wait to see what else Jimin would do in the future!

This is, however, is not something unexpected from him. He has been dominating when it comes to brand ambassadorship for the past three years.

Most brand ambassadors are chosen for their popularity, personality, marketability, and influence over the public.

In South Korea, Jimin is the first and only idol to reach the top spot in the brand reputation ranking for individual boy group members as of February 2023. He also holds the top spot for the Top 100 idols (male and female combined).

Right now, fans, who have only positive comments about the ambassadorship are waiting eagerly for Jimin’s new album Face, which will drop on March 17.