Jimin on the mend from emergency appendix surgery

THIS is proving to be a rough start to the year for BTS’ Jimin. Just days ago, he was revealed to have been rushed to hospital after suddenly experiencing sudden abdominal pain as well as a mild sore throat.

He was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and also tested positive for Covid-19. On Jan 31, he successfully underwent emergency surgery, and is reportedly recovering under the care of physicians and medical staff.

The news hit hard for many people, especially since fans have lately been saying how much they miss him as he has not been on social media for weeks now. An overwhelming volume of messages of love and support immediately started pouring in from all around the world, wishing Jimin a quick recovery.

Hashtags started trending just minutes after the announcement was posted, with fans sending him their love and support and wishing him a quick recovery. #GetWellSoonJimin trended #1 Worldwide and in many other countries such as South Korea, the US, France, Russia, and Chile, to mention a few. He also trended #2 and #8 in Japan.

He occupied the top 3 trends in South Korea immediately and had two hashtags (#WeLoveYouJimin and #GetWellSoonJimin), and a keyword (Jiminie) trended at #1 in the US.

The outpouring of love and well-wishes from ARMYs around the world has certainly been inspiring to witness. Hopefully this will encourage Jimin’s recovery, and he will return to his old routines in no time!