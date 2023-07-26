Jisoo graces ELLE Korea’s August cover

IN a recent update, Jisoo, a member of the well-known K-Pop group Blackpink (BP), graces three covers of the August 2023 issue of ELLE Korea. She is photographed by Yoon Ji Yong, and he shows that the popular idol possesses an unmistakable charm that transcends bounds.

Jisoo immediately captures attention in the opening photo, dressed in an all-black ensemble from the prestigious fashion label Dior.

A fitted jacket teamed with a beautiful top and matching bottoms forms a sophisticated and modern-elegant combination.

Her ethereal beauty is captured in the second shot; Jisoo enchants with a single glimpse, thanks to her pink cheeks and rich, glossy lip colour that harkens back to her recent Dior Addict Lipstick ad.

Jisoo is then shown in the last photograph reclining gently on a couch, dressed in a sheer black gown by the famed French design label. The outfit, expertly designed by Lee Yunmi, highlights Jisoo’s inherent grace, perfectly symbolising the star and the fashion world’s synergy.