Jisoo graces ELLE Korea’s August cover

IN a recent update, Jisoo, a member of the well-known K-Pop group Blackpink (BP), graces three covers of the August 2023 issue of ELLE Korea. She is photographed by Yoon Ji Yong, and he shows that the popular idol possesses an unmistakable charm that transcends bounds.
Jisoo immediately captures attention in the opening photo, dressed in an all-black ensemble from the prestigious fashion label Dior.
A fitted jacket teamed with a beautiful top and matching bottoms forms a sophisticated and modern-elegant combination.
Her ethereal beauty is captured in the second shot; Jisoo enchants with a single glimpse, thanks to her pink cheeks and rich, glossy lip colour that harkens back to her recent Dior Addict Lipstick ad.
Jisoo is then shown in the last photograph reclining gently on a couch, dressed in a sheer black gown by the famed French design label. The outfit, expertly designed by Lee Yunmi, highlights Jisoo’s inherent grace, perfectly symbolising the star and the fashion world’s synergy.
Honouring the people behind the magnificent looks, makeup artist Lee Myungsun works his magic, enhancing Jisoo’s inherent beauty, while hairstylist Lee Sunyoung expertly coiffed her long, dark locks.
Relating to a recent event, while on Blackpink’s world tour, Jisoo expressed with gratitude, “When we first started, we wondered if we could do all the stages well. However, as I met fans from various cultures with joy, all of a sudden, only the encore concerts remained. The energy is rather charged due to the sense of achievement. When I see the pink light sticks filling the seats, I feel moved. It is the moment when you can see with your eyes that you are loved by many people. It is clear that it is a valuable experience that brings many emotions.”
The world tour took them to around 30 cities worldwide.
“Since the stage is always a space where you don’t know what will happen, I feel more focused and awake than usual. If time seems to be delayed, I quickly find an alternative,” she exclaimed.
Jisoo also happily added, “I am happiest when I am lying on the sofa after a day’s work and before going to bed. I really like that time.”