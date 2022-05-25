Jisoo is new Cartier ambassador

ONE of the most versatile Korean artistes, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has captured the hearts of the public with her elegance and innate charm, and now, she has become the newest member of Cartier’s Panthere community.

She will join the ranks of Annabelle Wallis, Ella Balinska, Chang Chen, Mariacarla Boscono and Yasmine Sabri as the face of the brand.

“I’m so glad to be a part of Cartier’s grand journey. It’s truly an honour and pleasure for me to join the Panthere tribe, where everyone proves their strength of character. I can’t wait to share Panthere’s great beauty with everyone,” said Jisoo.

Jisoo’s extraordinary personality, especially her strong, sunny and determined character, has captivated since her BLACKPINK debut with Square One.

“When we wanted to embody the magnetic aura of the panther, our attention was instinctively drawn to Jisoo,” said senior vice-president and chief marketing officer, Arnaud Carrez.

“With her self-assured style, she is the voice of a new generation of creatives, who dare to show their different talents. She is an artist, who takes on her role with great creative freedom, never limiting herself,” added Carrez.