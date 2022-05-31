Jisoo opens up about mental health struggles

BLACKPINK member Jisoo has constantly been in the news over the past few months, with numerous endorsement deals and public appearances that have thrilled her adoring fans.

However, a recent interview with Rolling Stone has shed some light on the stresses she has faced from her busy career.

The singer confessed that despite her recent activities, she is still unsure about her path in life.

“I think I’ll keep searching my entire life [for who I am],” she told the magazine. “I still haven’t found anything where I feel ‘This is it for me!’ Maybe I will never feel it.”

She added that she feels limited by the fact that she is a public personality, and has to constantly be careful about her image both on and off stage.

The BLACKPINK vocalist agreed that it is difficult for celebrities to talk about their mental health. Though she is thankful for the countless number of people who support her, she recognises that she still has things she struggles with.

She said: “I can compromise with my reality because I’m part of BLACKPINK, and I’m not alone. I have the girls in the same boat, and the fans. And that gives me the power and a sense of responsibility.”