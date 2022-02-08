Jisoo reveals why she declined to sing an OST for ‘Snowdrop’

BLACKPINK'S Jisoo successfully completed her first acting debut in the just-concluded JTBC drama Snowdrop. Despite facing accusations of distortion of historical facts, the drama received so much love from viewers that it successfully achieved the second-highest ratings of the drama's entire run at 3.4%.

It was recently announced that the show's official OST would be released soon. Along with the CD of tracks, photos from the show, Polaroid pictures of the cast and an exclusive photobook will be given as well.

On Sunday, Jisoo went live on V Live’s Channel to interact with her fans and talked about Snowdrop and how supportive her fellow BLACKPINK members were during the filming process.

She admitted that she was offered the opportunity to sing a track on Snowdrop’s original soundtrack, which was titled Friend, but she turned it down.

She explained: “I was asked to sing for the OST of Snowdrop, but I said ‘no’ because I thought if I lend my voice and it came out as a song, the viewers wouldn’t be able to focus on the drama.

“I wanted Young-ro [her character in the series] to be known as Young-ro only. The directors then respected my opinion”.

The task of singing the track was then passed to singer Kim Hee Won.

Of course, fans expressed how sad they were on her decision because they had high hopes to hear her voice on the show, but many praised her professionalism and dedication towards her role.

Now, international fans will get a chance to see Jisoo in action, as the show is all set to stream on Disney+ beginning today (Feb 9).