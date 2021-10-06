Jisoo shines for Dior

BLACKPINK’S Jisoo stole the limelight during her appearance at this year’s 2022 Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Week. All eyes were on the Dior ambassador, as she stole the show with her stunning image, dazzling personality and unique charm.

The 26-year-old exuded elegance, sophistication during her appearance, and it was just enough to captivate people from all around the world and not just her fanbase, BLINKs.

ELLE Taiwan uploaded videos of the singer, including one showing her sending a message to its readers. But the highlight of the video was an encounter she had with Dior’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pietro Beccari. Jisoo’s front row seat next to Pietro during the show depicted just how much influence and love she has received from the brand.

Jisoo was the perfect final piece to the fashion puzzle when she was made brand ambassador earlier this year, and has received an overwhelming response from many, including some of the most influential people in the brand’s rank.

The multitalented South Korean superstar will once again receive worldwide attention through her feature in a drama called Snowdrop that is scheduled to premiere in December.

Jisoo stars as Young Ro, a women’s university student who hides an elite university student, played by Jung Hae In, and takes care of his wounds while confronting danger under strict surveillance.